Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Grab a Bite, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 1, High Levels Bank, Thorne, Doncaster was given the maximum score after assessment on March 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.