Doncaster restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 10th Jun 2024, 11:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Grab a Bite, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 1, High Levels Bank, Thorne, Doncaster was given the maximum score after assessment on March 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 506 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 364 (72 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

Related topics:DoncasterThorneFood Standards Agency

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.