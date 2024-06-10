Doncaster restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Grab a Bite, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 1, High Levels Bank, Thorne, Doncaster was given the maximum score after assessment on March 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Of Doncaster's 506 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 364 (72 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
