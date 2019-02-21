A number of Doncaster residents have appeared in court to be sentenced for a range of offences including rats, litter and misuse of disabled blue badges.

Doncaster Council brought 10 successful convictions against residents who all appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on one day.

All of the cases the council brought to court were heard on Wednesday, January 30.

Answering to misuse of blue parking badges, Fatih Demir, of Sandringham Road, Intake, was fined £220, ordered to pay costs of £463.97 with a victim surcharge £30.

James Elliott Venables, of Kinsbourne Green, Dunscroft, was fined £146, ordered to pay costs of £463.97 and a victim surcharge £30.

Sarah Louise McBryde, of Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills was fined £80 with costs £410.71 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Venables and McBryde were given credit for their early guilty pleas.

Natashka Cooke, of Nelson Road, Edlington pleaded guilty to a breach of a Community Protection Notice (condition of garden).

She was fined £220, ordered to pay costs of £838.14 along with a victim surcharge of £30.

Three residents were sentenced following convictions under the Breach of Prevention of Damage by Pests Act, which is commonly used to prosecute people over rats in gardens.

Sarah Charnell, of Victoria Road, Edlington, was fined £220, ordered to pay costs of £784.88 along with a victim surcharge £30.

Patricia While, of Gardens Lane, Conisbrough was fined £220, ordered to pay costs of £784.88, along with a victim surcharge £30.

Adrian Michael Foster, of Princes Crescent, Edlington was fined £220 ordered to pay costs of £495.69 and made to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

Answering a charge of passing waste to an unauthorised person, Samantha Heeney, of Central Avenue, Woodlands was handed a 12 month conditional discharge and made to pay £200 in costs along with a £20 victim surcharge.

Heeney was given credit for an early guilty plea.

Brian Ward, of Latin Gardens, Scawsby, was fined £220, ordered to pay costs £160 along with a victim surcharge of £30 for depositing litter.

Coun Chris McGuinness, cabinet member for communities, the voluntary sector and the environment, said: “As you can see by the range of prosecutions, the council takes its enforcement role very seriously. This will continue in the future.”

“We want people to take pride in where they live and do the right things to ensure everyone can enjoy our great borough.”