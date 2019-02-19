Doncaster Ramblers – Tickhill Figure of Eight

Our last walk took us around Tickhill, can you imagine 51 turning up! Not all are Rambler members, and that’s fine, and a few were from out of town and that’s fine too. It is unimaginable that a year ago we averaged 35 on a Tuesday walk. I think people are becoming more and more aware of the benefits, physical and mental of walking and being out in the open.

This walk was a 10 miler but aware that long walks are not for everyone, our summer programme (out in April) will include weekly Thursday short walks of two or two-and-a-half hours.

A long Hindley Lane

So a record number of ramblers met on this crisp, bright morning in the centre of Tickhill, by the Butter Cross (which was erected in 1777 in the marketplace in an attempt to revive the weekly market, but this ceased in the 1790) After an initial introduction and some historical facts about the village, we took a westerly direction towards the remains of Maltby Mine, passing bushes full of hazel catkins - a sure sign that Spring is on its way. On route we passed a memorial to the miners who lost their lives in an explosion directly under our feet (see photos). We began to circle back and followed Stump Cross Lane where David explained the complex process by which the footpath had been re-established for use by the public.

We arrived back in Tickhill from the south by way of the mill pond and castle where interpretive boards provided interesting background information. There was a choice of a pub (the most welcoming Scarborough Arms or several cafes which was helpful, given the large number of walkers.

After rest and refreshments 44 of us emerged for the shorter afternoon section to be met by greyer skies but thankfully the forecasted rain held off. We followed an easterly circuit crossing over the A1M and returning alongside the juvenile River Torne.

Thanks Peter for planning and leading the walk and Rob for his usual efficient back-marking.

Tickhill is always worth a visit with its many shops, bars, cafés and other amenities. It has a rich history going back to Norman times, and an iconic castle ruin (sadly not open to the public) St Leonard’s Hospital built in the Middle Ages still remains, as does St Mary’s Church.

Twenty-seven men died while working at Maltby Colliery, near Rotherham, on 28 July, 1923. The ten-and-a-half tonne granite and black marble memorial stands immediately above the site of the disaster in Limekiln Lane.

Tickhill Duck Pond

Walks to look forward to in the coming weeks:

Saturday February 23 – Loxley Valley Circular. A moderate eight mile walk that takes the rambler along the Loxley Valley through open

countryside and villages. Start close to the Admiral Rodney Pub, where we meet ready for 10am start time. GR SK 305899 PC S6 6RU

Tuesday February 26 – Ouse Around Howden. This 9.5 mile leisurely walk starts from Howden Minster at 10am and includes Asselby, the

River Ouse and Boothferry. GR SE748282 PC DN14 7BT

For more information about Doncaster Ramblers and future activity please visit:

At the Scarborough Arms

https://www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/walks/walks-programme-printed-version.html

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers/ where GPS Maps of many of our past walks can also be found