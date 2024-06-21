Doncaster Ramblers Carers enjoy different environment

This scheme funded by Sports England gives carers from Doncaster an opportunity to step away from their caring duties and enjoy a completely different environment.

On a warm and in parts sunny day the third carers walk of 2024 took place at Ripley Castle and village just to the north of Knaresborough in north Yorkshire . Ripley Castle has been in the ownership of the Ingilby family for over 700 years and is still owned by them. Seven hundred years ago Edward II was on the throne and the Ingilby’s collected the taxes for the king which paid for the construction of Windsor Castle. Nine of the close conspirators of the Gunpowder Plot were close relations or associates of the Ingilby family.

Nine carers joined 4 members of Doncaster ramblers on a short 2.8-mile walk, the walk was kept short as we had to be back at the castle by 1.30 so the carers could participate in the prearranged guided tour of the castle. Leaving the castle, after a group photo kindly taken by a castle guide, we joined the Nidderdale Way. A short walk brought us to the stone dam which creates the lakes in the pleasure grounds of the castle, another group photo opportunity. Continuing on the Nidderdale Way for about 1 km and passing through Hollybank Wood we turned north uphill through fields to High Rails Farm then it was downhill on a track past Park Lodge. Just after the lodge we could peer over the estate boundary wall and admire the herd of deer in the distance with Buzzards in the sky above them. Eventually we rejoined the Nidderdale way and retraced our steps past the dam and back to the castle gatehouse. Great views were had of the North Yorkshire countryside during the walk and Ripley is a lovely picture-perfect village with a great ice cream shop. Thanks to all the carers who came on the walk and to Angela, Jackie and Catherine of Doncaster Ramblers for their help during the walk. Stephen J Tomlinson