British Transport Police today confirmed the death after an incident caused disruption on the railways across South Yorkshire yesterday, while emergency services dealt with the tragedy.

A spokesman for the force, which is responsible for policing the railways, said: “British Transport Police were called to Doncaster station at 3.36pm on Saturday 19 November following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

They added the incident was not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner. There was disruption between Doncaster and York until around 8pm.

File picture shows a British Transport Police officer . picture: Dean Atkins

Many passengers were told to take trains via Sheffield and East Midlands Railway. Operator LNER described its ‘great sadness’ over the incident on social media.