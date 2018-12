A number of rail services due to serve Doncaster this afternoon have been cancelled, due to overhead wire damage.

The damage has been caused to overhead wires between York and Darlington, but has led to a number of rail services scheduled to travel through Doncaster being cancelled.

The Doncaster services cancelled are:

– the 12.59 to Southampton Central

– the 13.19 to Newcastle

A spokesman for National Rail said: “Disruption is expected until 3pm.”