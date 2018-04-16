Doncaster rail passengers warned of biggest change to timetables 'in living memory'

Millions of rail services across Britain are set to change next month - with the biggest shake up of the railway timetable 'in living memory.'

New timetables are due to come into operation on May 20 - with FOUR MILLION services rescheduled - meaning rail passengers in Doncaster could face massive changes in daily commuter journeys as well as evening and weekend leisure trips.

Timetables normally change in May and December each year with a small number of alterations.

But the May 2018 timetable change is said to be “the largest in living memory” with – seven times the usual number of alterations.

Jo Kaye, managing director of System Operator for Network Rail, said: “This decision hasn’t been taken lightly, but there is significant change required in the timetable resulting from unprecedented investment, combined with short‐term changes to projects and plans, meaning that our timetable planning resource is at more than full capacity.”

The current timetable will continue until Saturday 19 May.

The next timetable starts on Sunday 20 May and will continue until December.

Details of the changes are still being drawn up but details of affected services are available at the Network Rail website HERE