Doncaster rail disruption after person is hit by train

There are disruptions to some rail services in Doncaster this afternoon after a person was hit by a train.

The person was hit by a service travelling between Peterborough and Huntington but the incident is affecting services passing through South Yorkshire.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Young son of murdered Sheffield man asks 'when is daddy coming home?'

Passengers are advised to expect delays and cancellations on Virgin Trains East Coast, Grand Central and Hull Trains between Doncaster and London Kings Cross.

READ MORE: REVEALED: Sheffield's burglary hotspots - is your area in the top 10?

A spokesperson for Virgin Trains East Coast said: "As trains return to normal, some services will be subject to delays of up to 60 minutes.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Sheffield woman makes heart-wrenching plea for help to catch fiance's killer

"Some services will also be cancelled or run to a revised schedule due to trains and train crew being out of position. Disruption is expected to continue until 4pm."