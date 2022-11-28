Doncaster Racecourse ground staff caught chatting run for cover as horses approach

Sky Sports Racing cameras captured the moment the three ground staff rushed to safety as they spotted the runners approaching.

An investigation into the incident has been launched by the British Horseracing Authority.

The Racing Post reported that the trio “were enjoying a good old chatter” as five runners raced towards the hurdle they were standing at Town Moor.

The newspaper reported: “The trio were standing on the other side of obstacle, two with their backs to the action, when one spotted the approaching horses and riders in the 2m½f novice hurdle.

“Startled into life the three men quickly darted away from the hurdle as the runners, led by the Jonathan Moore-ridden Cillians Charm, approached the flight.

“Fortunately, there was nothing more than red faces suffered by the groundstaff as they made it to safety with moments to spare.”

The stewards' report read: "An inquiry was held to consider the circumstances surrounding why three members of the groundstaff were on the racing line on the landing side of the second hurdle.

"The clerk of the course was interviewed and shown recordings of the incident after which a report was forwarded to the head office of the British Horseracing Authority for further consideration."