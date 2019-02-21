Doncaster pupils write their own book to raise funds to adopt an orangutan

Over 40 young budding writers have penned stories to raise awareness of deforestation.

Forty-eight year six pupils from Kingfisher Primary School have written a collection of stories called Save the Orangutans to highlight global warming, deforestation and palm oil plantations.

The pupils, who are aged 10 and 11, are selling their book to raise money so they can adopt an orangutan through the World Wide Fund for Nature, (WWF).

Year six teacher Laura Kenwright, said: “We make our own curriculum and it's really important that it’s a compassionate curriculum so the children have learnt about poverty, recycling and global warming.

“We watched an advert from Iceland and Greenpeace that was deemed too controversial to be on TV which showed an orangutan and the destruction of its rainforest habitat at the hands of palm oil growers.

“Each child has written a story from the perspective of the orangutan who has a flashback about when its habitat was destroyed

“They have all written with empathy, we are very lucky to have such empathetic and wonderful children. We are all very proud of them.”

The book is available now to download via iTunes for 49 pence. The pupils were originally hoping to raise £50, as this is the suggested donation amount WWF give for the adoption of an orangutan.

They have already raised over £60, however, so they are now hoping to make enough money to adopt two orangutans, and will also donate any additional funds raised to the WWF.

The school are hosting an event to raise awareness of their book, and the issues that inspired it. The event will be held at the school