Doncaster pupils create their perfect university

It may be a few years away for them, but year nine pupils have been considering what would make a perfect university.

The year nine pupils at De Warenne Academy took part in the 'My University Challenge', which asked them to consider what they would like from their university experience.

Scott Willis, Data Manager at the school, said: “The overall aim of this programme is to inform young people of their options when they leave school and consider higher education in all form from Vocational Colleges, Higher Apprenticeships and University, (HE).

“Throughout the day, the pupils enhanced their teamwork, communication, leadership; skills required for both the world of work and HE.

“In their teams, the year 9's considered everything they already know about university and what they would want out of a perfect university.

“The pupils also thought about the business side of their perfect university including the logo, branding, promotion and their key offers.”

The pupils carried out a variety of tasks, including selecting a project manager, completing a myth busting quiz, making a mind-map of ideas, considering the perfect customer, thinking of the branding and marketing, designing the campus, thinking of a YouTube advert and celebrity endorsement and giving a presentation.

At the end of the day, which was delivered by The Inspirational Learning Group and supported by

NCOP, the best university was chosen.

The winning team was Riley Newton, Cobi Whitehead, Amelia Cope, Isla Beaver and Joe Wilson, who were presented with a certificate of achievement from the Inspirational Learning Group and a box of chocolates.

Scott added: “The team that won the competition was graded throughout the day for their teamwork, dedication to every task throughout the day thus creating a unique university which was very well considered.”