Doncaster pub wrecked in 2019 floods stays relatively dry as defences hold firm

The Boat Inn in Sprotbrough suffered major damage during the last round of flooding and only re-opened a year later after massive restoration works.

There were fears for the bar again as water levels rose yesterday, but bosses have revealed that defences have largely worked this time round – although the pub has been forced to close today with surrounding roads flooded.

A spokesman said: “After the heavy rainfall yesterday we will not be opening today.

The Boat Inn has suffered minimal water damage compared to last time.

"Whilst we stayed (almost) dry, the Environment Agency are predicting the high tide/peak to be at around 12pm today, so we must leave our defences in place for the time being,

"Boat Lane also remains closed.

"As always we will keep you all posted, and would like to thank everyone who has sent us a message of support or offered to help in some way

Manager Felicity Bell said: “A small amount of water got in by the corner of the pub closest to the river but in majority the flood barriers have done a great job which is a relief!

“The pumps are doing a great job of clearing the lane also.

“The cellar is flooding due to the water table being so high but we have engineers due shortly to help pump it back out.