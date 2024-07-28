Doncaster pub 'stabbing' took place after customer refused entry to bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster pub doorman was reportedly stabbed after a customer was denied entry to the premises – with bar bosses praised for the handling of the drama.

Police and paramedics were called to The Angel and Royal in Cleveland Street in Doncaster city centre with a cordon put in place.

The pub was shut throughout yesterday but will re-open today.

South Yorkshire Police have yet to issue details of the incident but unconfirmed reports say a member of door staff was stabbed in the incident.

Police and paramedics were called to The Angel and Royal on Friday night.

A spokesperson for Amber Taverns said: “We are fully aware of the incident at the Angel and Royal and as it is subject to a police enquiry we cannot make any further comments at this time.

“We can however confirm that this incident was because of refusal to enter the premises.

"The staff and management of the premises acted with professionalism and integrity throughout.”

Yesterday morning, in a post on social media, a spokesperson for The Angel and Royal said: “Due to the incident that occurred last night, Angel and Royal will be closed today.

"We want to thank everyone involved, especially South Yorkshire Police for their quick response in apprehending the suspect.

"A huge thank you to our dedicated team and door staff for their exceptional work. Rest assured, the person involved is safe and sound.

"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

One customer responded: Love you to the moon and back, you have a team you should be proud of shout out to everyone involved tonight.”

Another said: “Such an unnecessary and unfortunate situation, this doesn’t reflect on the venue at all it could have happened anywhere. You’ve got a great team behind you and support from other venues.”

In a later post, pub bosses confirmed doors will be re-opening today with a show by singer Ricky Wilde at 2pm.

Eyewitnesses reported a number of police patrol cars and paramedics outside the pub – known by generations of Doncaster drinkers by its former name of Yates’s Wine Lodge – throughout the evening.