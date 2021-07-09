Doncaster pub in £50 drinks and unlimited pizza deal for England-Italy Euro 2020 final
A Doncaster town centre pub is offering unlimited pizza as well as £50 worth of drinks for this weekend’s Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 9:48 am
Irish bar O’Donegans is selling entry to the pub for Sunday’s game at £50 a head.
For that, drinkers will seven drinks tokens for all beers (excluding Peroni) and all shorts and mixers (excluding whiskey).
Attendees will also be able to feast on unlimited pizza throughout the match.
The tickets and entry are available on a first come first served basis.