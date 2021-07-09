Doncaster pub in £50 drinks and unlimited pizza deal for England-Italy Euro 2020 final

Irish bar O’Donegans is selling entry to the pub for Sunday’s game at £50 a head.

For that, drinkers will seven drinks tokens for all beers (excluding Peroni) and all shorts and mixers (excluding whiskey).

Attendees will also be able to feast on unlimited pizza throughout the match.

O'Donegans in Hall Gate.