Doncaster pub forced to shut for a week as string of staff self-isolate

The Eden Arms in Edenfield Road, Edenthorpe has closed its doors until next week, an announcement on Facebook said.

A spokesman said: “Due to members of our team having to isolate we have taken the difficult decision to close the business until Thursday 22 July.

“We are sorry if this causes you any inconvenience - we have tried to contact anyone who has a booking until the 21st. Please check your voicemails.

The Eden Arms has been forced to close.

“The safety of all our team and guests is paramount.

“We hope to see you soon, stay safe.”

It comes as more than half a million people in England were "pinged" by the NHS Covid-19 app in a single week - the highest weekly figure ever recorded.