Doncaster pub cancels Brexit party - but invites Nigel Farage for a pint as protest march heads to town

A Doncaster pub has been forced to cancel a Brexit celebration party for March 29 – but has invited Nigel Farage for a pint as his nationwide Leave Means Leave march heads to town later this week.

The Three Horse Shoes on North Bridge had announced plans earlier this year for a huge celebration to mark Britain’s withdrawal from the EU – but the bar announced over the weekend that the event has now been cancelled amid fears Britain will not leave as planned on March 29.

The Three Horse Shoes in Doncaster has invited Nigel Farage for a pint.

Prime Minister Theresa May has warned that Brexit could be delayed by months, years or may not even happen at all if MPs fail to back her Brexit deal.

By law, Britain is still scheduled to leave on March 29 – but this now seems unlikely with a new date of June 30 pencilled in.

The Brexiteer pub revealed the party had been cancelled in a tweet – but instead former UKIP leader Mr Farage has been invited to drop in for a pint when a nationwide pro-Brexit march comes to Doncaster later this week.

However, it is unclear whether Mr Farage will actually take part in the two Doncaster legs of the march which set off from Sunderland in horrendous weather conditions on Saturday.

As Leave and Remain supporters clashed at the start of the two-week long protest in torrential rain, when asked if Mr Farage would be completing the whole 270 mile route he replied: “Some of it.”

ITV camera crews filmed at the pub yesterday and a spokesman said: “Brexiteers it’s your day at the pub. ITV coming to film positive thoughts about Brexit.

“The Remoaners have taken over the BBC and most media, good to see another side of the argument being allowed now. “

A tweet from the pub read: “ITV coming tomorrow to film re our now cancelled #Brexit celebrations. . Hope @Nigel_Farage may he call in for a pint on his way to #Westminster #BrexitParty.”

Meanwhile, marchers on the Brexit protest were confronted with signs asking “where’s Nigel?” as they marched through the north of England without Mr Farage.

The former UKIP leader was not present as it continued south through Middlesbrough on its second day yesterday.

The protest will culminate in London on 29 March, the day Britain is due to leave the European Union, where Mr Farage is expected to rejoin the group for a mass rally in Parliament Square.

The demonstrators have been met along the way by anti-Brexit campaigners Led By Donkeys, who have placed billboards on the route taking aim at Mr Farage.

In a tweet, the group said: “An opportunist politician conceived a scheme that was undeliverable. He persuaded members of the public to make sacrifices to further it and recruited millionaires to bankroll it. And when it failed he simply walked away. The £MarchToLeave is just a 14 day metaphor for Brexit.”

The campaign’s website says tickets to be “core marchers”, who pay £50 to get fully-paid accommodation, breakfast and dinner for the duration of the 14-day event, have sold out.

The march is due to visit Doncaster on March 21 and 22 – although details of the exact route, start and finish points and times are being kept secret.

On March 21, the protest will travel between Nostell near Wakefield into Doncaster and on March 22 it will set off from Wadworth to Worksop.

Doncaster voted by 69% to 31% in favour of leaving the EU in the 2016 referendum.