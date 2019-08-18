Doncaster Pride was an inclusive celebration for all

Doncaster Pride 2019, parade of unity, prepares to make its way through the Town Centre. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-17-08-19-PrideDoncaster-8

Sir Nigel Gresley Square was packed out with rainbow flags and cheering crowds on Saturday August 17.

Organiser of the event Jenny Dewsnap said: “Even though we now have legislation that gives us equality we still need to remind people that homophobia exists and it’s not acceptable.

“Pride is a celebration of gay culture and lifestyle but it’s also a protest against homophobia which does still exist.”

The Doncaster Pride, Parade of Unity makes its way through the Town Centre. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-17-08-19-PrideDoncaster-15

This was the thirteenth pride that Doncaster has celebrated.

Jenny continued: “We’ve come so far from being a small gathering of like minded people to a major event.

“It isn’t just LGBT people who come to pride - all communities are welcome here.”

The parade set off at 1pm - a colourful procession through the town centre.

The Doncaster Pride, Parade of Unity gets underway. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-17-08-19-PrideDoncaster-13

They passed several supportive shops who had decked out their store fronts with rainbow flags and other bright decorationbs.

Then a myriad of performers sang, danced and spread joy on two stages throughout the day and into the night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artists included Fluidity, Soraya Vivian, Dr Bev, Miss Kitty, Ronan Park and many more.

The square was also lined with stalls in support of the event - many selling large rainbow flags and painting glitter onto pride goers faces.

The Doncaster Pride, Parade of Unity gets underway. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-17-08-19-PrideDoncaster-11

Simon Carr, art director of the Dames who performed at Pride said: “Theatre itself is a good vehicle to explain all situations of sexuality and freedom of speech - that’s what we're about today.

“Doncaster has a stigma like a lot of places where we live in the past if we’re not careful and I think it’s right that we move forward.

“It’s important that we all understand our right to love and sometimes it’s difficult to do that in this day and age.

“The more that we can be free with that the world is going to be a much better place.”

The Doncaster Pride, Parade of Unity makes its way along the High Street. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-17-08-19-PrideDoncaster-16

There was a big announcement early on in the day that this was going to be the last parade at Sir Nigel Gresley Square - as the event has gotten so big in the last few years it will now move to Elmfield Park in 2020.

Saints Among Us, were just one of many performers at Doncaster Pride. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-17-08-19-PrideDoncaster-17