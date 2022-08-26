Doncaster police officer arrested and suspended over corruption and misconduct probe
A Doncaster police officer has been arrested and suspended amid a probe into corruption and misconduct.
The 38-year-old Doncaster officer, who has not been named, was arrested on suspicion of police corruption – incorporating abuse of position - and misconduct in a public office.
The arrest followed a report to South Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Department.
It is understood the investigation centres on inappropriate messages being sent to a woman in a case the officer was involved in.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The police constable, who was working on a response team, has been bailed pending further enquiries and is currently suspended from duties.
“The investigation is ongoing.”
The latest probe comes a day after South Yorkshire special constable Faran Hanson was sentenced after sending photos of his genitals to female acquaintances
Hanson, who has been suspended from duty pending misconduct proceedings, was sentenced to a two year community order, and a five-year restraining order also imposed.