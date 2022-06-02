Doncaster police make social media appeal for help to trace missing man, aged 39

Police in Doncaster have made an appeal to find a missing man.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 7:17 pm

The man was just named as Simon, aged 39, by South Yorkshire Police.

They said Simon was last seen at around 12.15pm today (Thursday, June 2) near to the footbridge over the A1 at Pickburn, heading towards Brodsworth Community Park.

If you can help, call 101. Quote incident number 384 of June 2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

South Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to find this man, Simon, aged 39, who was last seen on a footbridge over the A1 at Pickburn near Doncaster

Read More

Read More
The Archer Project: Sheffield homeless charity holding mass Sleep Out to raise f...

Simon is described as white, around 6ft tall, with a slim build and short greying hair. He has a scar under his right eye and a large leaf tattooed on his arm.

He is believed to be wearing a grey hoodie, jeans and white trainers.

Read this: MP demands action over airport chaos

Read this: Royal theme to Jubilee weekend food festival

PoliceDoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police