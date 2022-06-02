Doncaster police make social media appeal for help to trace missing man, aged 39

The man was just named as Simon, aged 39, by South Yorkshire Police.

They said Simon was last seen at around 12.15pm today (Thursday, June 2) near to the footbridge over the A1 at Pickburn, heading towards Brodsworth Community Park.

If you can help, call 101. Quote incident number 384 of June 2.

Simon is described as white, around 6ft tall, with a slim build and short greying hair. He has a scar under his right eye and a large leaf tattooed on his arm.