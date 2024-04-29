Doncaster poaching gang fined £20,000 after destroying farmers' field during hare hunt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eugene Meenaghan, Joseph Murtagh, Jay Poole, and Jake Reidy arrived in the hamlet of Apley, near Wragby, in the early hours of 1 October 2023.

The group, who had travelled to the county from Doncaster, then drove through a farmer’s field, damaging the land and destroying crops, before attempting to leave the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crime was reported to Lincolnshire Police and patrolling officers from the force’s Special Operations unit quickly identified the vehicle and stopped the group near Burton Waters.

The four strong gang who were carrying hare coursing equipment have been stung with £20,000 of fines.

Officers found longdogs and equipment such as lamps – used in lamping to stun wild animals – before dogs are set loose.

They were arrested and subsequently videos of animal fights were found on their phones.

All four men were charged with being equipped to hare course, breach of section nine of the animal welfare act and criminal damage. They pleaded guilty to these charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And last Thursday, 25 April, officials at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court told the group to pay out a combined total of £19,791.72 in costs and compensation.

Eugene Meenaghan, 23, of Skellow, Doncaster, will pay £5,262,93.

Joseph Murtagh, 22, of Woodlands, Doncaster, will pay £4,842.93.

Jay Poole, 20, of Woodlands, Doncaster, will pay £4,842.93.

Jake Reidy, 18, of Stainforth, Doncaster, will pay £4,842.93.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were also given a 10-year criminal behaviour order not to enter Lincolnshire with longdogs. They have been disqualified from keeping dogs for a decade as well.

The men will also have to carry out 100 hours of community service under probation and were asked to forfeit belongings, such as their mobile phones and lamps.

PC Karen Irving said: "To anyone thinking about travelling to Lincolnshire commit offences, my message is clear – don’t. If we find you, you will be punished.”

You can report wildlife crime and hare coursing to police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.