Doncaster playing field remains sealed off by police after man taken to hospital

A popular Doncaster playing field remains sealed off by police this afternoon as officers investigate a serious incident in which a man was taken to hospital.

A large section of Town Fields is still cordoned off following an incident in the early hours of this morning when a man was found collapsed in the park.

Officers have been guarding the scene throughout the day while investigations into the incident are carried out.

Earlier, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to Town Moor Avenue in Doncaster at around 5am this morning by paramedics who reported a man had been found collapsed on some nearby playing fields.

Police remain at the scene on Town Fields this afternoon.

“He was taken to hospital where he remains and a scene is in place as officers continue enquiries.”