Doncaster playing field remains sealed off by police after man taken to hospital
A large section of Town Fields is still cordoned off following an incident in the early hours of this morning when a man was found collapsed in the park.
Officers have been guarding the scene throughout the day while investigations into the incident are carried out.
Earlier, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to Town Moor Avenue in Doncaster at around 5am this morning by paramedics who reported a man had been found collapsed on some nearby playing fields.
“He was taken to hospital where he remains and a scene is in place as officers continue enquiries.”
The fields, which run alongside Town Moor Avenue and Thorne Road, have been the scene of a number of serious incidents in recent years, including assaults as well as number of sex attacks.
