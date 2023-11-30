Doncaster Playboy model set to appear in court on dangerous dog charges

A Doncaster Playboy model is set to appear in court facing dangerous dog charges.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crystal Foster, 27, has been charged with being the owner or person in charge allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control injuring any person or assistance dog.

Foster, of Broadlands Close, Dunscroft, was charged following an unspecified incident, understood to have taken place earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court on February 6.