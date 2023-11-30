Doncaster Playboy model set to appear in court on dangerous dog charges
A Doncaster Playboy model is set to appear in court facing dangerous dog charges.
Crystal Foster, 27, has been charged with being the owner or person in charge allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control injuring any person or assistance dog.
Foster, of Broadlands Close, Dunscroft, was charged following an unspecified incident, understood to have taken place earlier this year.
She is due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court on February 6.
The glamour model has appeared in Playboy several times.