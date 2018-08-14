Doncaster ‘pignic’ celebration for sanctuary

Here are some fun and furry photos from a special picnic that took place last weekend in Doncaster.

It was the event of the year on Sunday for those who love all things guinea pig...and al fresco dining.

(l-r) Philippa Clay, Nate Evans, Emma Clay and David Clay with Lenny and Noel at the Cavy Corner Guinea Pig picnic.

Cavy Corner Guinea Sanctuary held its annual Guinea Pig Picnic on the grass at Loversall Hall, Rakes Lane, Doncaster.

This was a special celebration of the tenth anniversary of the award winning rescue, that is run entirely by volunteers.

The sanctuary was established in the summer of 2008 as a Charitable Trust, and went on to become a registered charity in 2014.

These lovely photographs show both guineas and owners enjoying their picnic in the sunshine.

Tracey Hayes with Kevin at the Cavy Corner Guinea Pig picnic.

A raffle and home-made cakes and drinks were for sale to add to the coffers for care of the animals at Cavy Corner.

Enthusiasts were invited to the occasion, with or without guinea pigs, but other kinds of pets were barred on this occasion.

Fortunately the sun shone to allow pigs free movement.

Fiona and Amy Williams at the Cavy Corner Guinea Pig picnic.