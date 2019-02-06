Doncaster pharmacy worker’s century of good health

A former nurse and pharmacy worker who experienced the birth of the NHS has celebrated a landmark birthday with former colleagues.

Una Hancox helped thousands of people who were sick, during a working life that included years with the Doncaster-based pharmacy chain, Weldricks.

She celebrated her hundredth birthday on Christmas Day, but enjoyed a recent get-together to mark her special day, with some former colleagues.

Una began her working life as a nurse in Rotherham, working on the fever and diphtheria wards. But in 1938 she moved to a pharmacy owned by George Eastwood in Maltby, to be closer to home and to her parents.

“The rest is history, as they say,” said Becky Spindley, Weldricks’ marketing supervisor.

“Una continued to work at the pharmacy through its various changes of ownership and ended up working for Weldricks in 1980 when it joined our family owned business.

“She spent her last few working years at our branch in the old Health Centre, before finally retiring at 70.”

She added: “Una told us all about the changes she experienced over the years, how tablets arrived loose in large bottles and had to be counted out by hand, and how lotions and potions were made in the pharmacy.

”Una told me the secret to her longevity was down to ‘being very satisfied with my life’. Wise words for all from an incredibly inspiring lady.”