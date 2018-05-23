Doncaster people most likely to holiday in UK - because it's 'safer'

People in Doncaster are most likely to holiday in the UK - because they feel safest here.

According to new research, people in South Yorkshire are the most likely to take a break on home shores with 40% saying they feel safest here.

The NFU Mutual survey revealed that three quarters of South Yorkshire folk plan to visit at least one UK destination this year.

It also predicts the North could be more popular than the South Coast for visits from UK tourists throughout this year.

Choosing to stay close to home, local destinations of the Peak District, York and the Yorkshire Dales topped the travel list for those from South Yorkshire, followed by Cornwall, London and Manchester.

Over a third of people from South Yorkshire are likely to choose a UK staycation because of feeling safer here, the highest figure out of all UK regions and almost double the UK average (40% vs. 21%).

Darren Seward, hospitality sector specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “For many South Yorkshire folk there really is no place like home, with many people choosing to enjoy the riches on their doorstep this year for a spontaneous, hassle-free getaway to a safe and familiar place.”

The top reasons people feel less safe abroad include the threat of terrorism (64%) and being an easy target to thieves (45%), followed by civil unrest, poorer healthcare, the inability to understand or communicate in a different language (all 37%) and unfamiliarity in different road layouts or being unable to detect bad neighbourhoods (35%).

People from the South Yorkshire region also said that they are especially likely to choose a UK holiday due to the ease of planning at short notice (49%), the travel being less hassle (37%) and simply loving what the UK has to offer (including countryside, towns, beaches and history), 35%.

Darren continued: “The weak pound should also make the UK a more attractive holiday option and deliver a boost for the local leisure industry after the late arrival of Spring.”

Outside of London, the North of England region can expect the highest number of UK holidaymakers (33%) at destinations including the Lake District, York, Manchester, Liverpool and the Yorkshire Dales, beating off stiff competition from the South Coast (30%) led by Cornwall and Devon.