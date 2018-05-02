Doncaster people among lowest paid in the UK

People in Doncaster are paid some of the lowest wages in the UK, a new survey has revealed.
The study found that the average weekly wage in Doncaster is £447 - making it one of the worst places in the UK when it comes to pay packets.
Only people in Wigan, Birkenhead, Huddersfield and Southend are worse off on average, according to the findings.
London was the place for the best wages where the average weekly pay is £727.
The average weekly wage in the UK is £539.
The main reason why some towns and cities offer lower average wages is because they are home to fewer high paying occupations.
Skills levels are also a big issue in most places with below average wages.
For example, Wigan, Barnsley and Doncaster - all of which feature in the bottom 15 - have some of the lowest shares of residents educated to degree level.
There are also big gaps between what people get paid for doing the same kinds of jobs in different towns and cities.
Highest and lowest wages in UK's largest towns and cities
London: £727
Reading: £655
Crawley: £633
Milton Keynes: £619
Cambridge: £609
Slough: £606
Oxford: £600
Edinburgh: £598
Aberdeen: £597
Derby: £595
Aldershot: £588
Southampton: £579
Luton: £571
Swindon: £560
Bristol: £547
National Average: £539
Leeds: £533
Coventry: £532
Birmingham: £527
Glasgow: £526
Gloucester: £526
Portsmouth: £520
Belfast: £514
Liverpool: £512
Manchester: £512
Warrington: £510
Northampton: £508
Ipswich: £506
Cardiff: £505
Dundee: £503
Bournemouth: £503
Basildon: £501
Newcastle: £501
York: £501
Blackpool: £500
Exeter: £499
Peterborough: £497
Telford: £497
Brighton: £496
Chatham: £494
Blackburn: £488
Nottingham: £486
Sunderland: £484
Wakefield: £483
Leicester: £480
Preston: £480
Middlesbrough: £477
Sheffield: £474
Newport: £473
Mansfield: £472
Plymouth: £467
Hull: £466
Swansea: £464
Burnley: £459
Stoke: £455
Bradford: £455
Worthing: £455
Barnsley: £453
Norwich: £450
Doncaster: £447
Wigan: £436
Birkenhead: £428
Huddersfield: £424
Southend: £413