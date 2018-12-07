Doncaster park to host Christmas fayre and first Santa Dash this weekend

A Doncaster park and playing field is to host a Christmas fayre and its first ever Santa Dash this weekend.

The Friends of Barnsley Road Playing Field have organised the event which will take place at the field off Barnsley Road in Scawsby on Sunday.

Scawsby is playing host to a Christmas fayre and Santa Dash this weekend.

Scawsby Community Centre will be the venue for the Christmas fayre between 11am and 4pm with Father Christmas dropping in between 11am and 3pm.

The Santa Dash will take place on the playing field from 10am.

The events have been organised by a small group of volunteers from the Scawsby community who are fund raising to create better facilities at the park.

Group spokesman Vicki Scotting, chair of the committee said: “Barnsley Road Playing Field is long overdue an upgrade and working with the community by fund raising events, we would like very much to see something that is sustainable for years and generations to come.

“Locally we have already run a successful Halloween arty for children. It’s extremely exciting to see a community pulling together closely for such a good cause.”

Further details are available via the Friends of Barnsley Road Playing Field on Facebook.