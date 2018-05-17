Doncaster park to celebrate Muslim festival Eid with party and funfair

A Doncaster park is to hold a celebration party to mark Muslim festival Eid later this year.

The Eid in The Park event will take place at Wheatley's Sandall Park on August 27 - and the celebration, which is open to all, promises fun and games for all the family.

The event will run between 11am and 5pm with free entry.

The celebration is being run in conjunction with Roger Tuby Fairs and Rascals Bouncy Castles.

The event will mark the end of Eid al-Adha, the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year, and considered the holier of the two.

It honors the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, as an act of obedience to God's command.

Eid al-Adha is the latter of the two Eid holidays, the former being Eid al-Fitr.

This year, Eid al-Adha will begin in the evening of 21 August and end on 25 August.

If you wish to participate or put on a stall, email Humaira or Roomana at humaira@youngmuslimahs.org