Doncaster park on standby after deadly bird flu outbreak at fellow town beauty spot

Animal health experts sealed off parts of Lakeside earlier this week after a number of swans and gulls were found dead at the beauty spot. Tests are being carried out to determine the cause of the fatatlities.

Now volunteers at Sandall Park are on standby in case the disease spreads to other lakes and ponds across Doncaster.

A spokesman for the Friends of Sandall Park said: “There has been no results reported as yet, but Doncaster Council are monitoring the situation closely. The beach area at Lakeside has been taped off to keep the public away.

Sandall Park in Doncaster.

"Our volunteers and DMBC are monitoring our lakes - a minimum of twice a day. So far there has been no suggestion of anything wrong but if there is - immediate action will be taken.

The RSPCA and DEFRA – Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs - have taken some of the Lakeside carcasses away for examination.

A cordon has been put in place at Lakeside and the public urged to stay away.

Bird flu, or avian flu, is an infectious type of influenza that spreads among birds. In rare cases, it can affect humans.

It is spread by close contact with an infected bird (dead or alive). This includes: touching infected birds; touching droppings or bedding; killing or preparing infected poultry for cooking.