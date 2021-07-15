Doncaster park at centre of teen attack was scene of schoolgirl's brutal murder

Elmfield Park has once again been thrust into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after a 17-year-old girl was grabbed from behind and forced to the ground by an attacker yesterday morning.

It is the latest in a long line of incidents in the park which in recent years has been attempting to shake off its unwanted tag as a crime hot spot.

The most shocking was the killing of youngster Casey Kearney who was randomly attacked and stabbed to death as she walked through the park in 2012.

Casey Kearney was brutally murdered in Elmfield Park in 2012.

The 13-year-old was targeted by Hannah Bonser, 26, who had a history of mental health problems, as she strolled through Elmfield Park on Valentine’s Day of that year.

The brutal murder sent shockwaves across Doncaster and Britain and Bonser was jailed for life for the killing.

Police described the murder as ‘a terrible, unprovoked attack ... robbing her and her loving family of many future years.’

In May 2018, a 16-year-old boy fled into Elmfield Park after he was raped by a man nearby.

In August of the same year, a teenage boy was attacked and robbed of his bike by two other teenagers in the park, while in 2019, the body of a woman was found in a flat close to the park on Carr House Road and a murder investigation was launched.

Also in 2019, police launched a hunt for a missing Albanian mother and daughter who had last been spotted in the playground at the park while in the same year, officers revealed they were probing a number of robberies on teenagers in Elmfield Park.

Last November, a pot of Government money was set aside to improve facilities at the park with cash earmarked to improve tennis courts and parts of the Rose Garden in Elmfield Park off South Parade.