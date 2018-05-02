Doncaster paedophile put behind bars again for breach of sex offenders' register

A Doncaster man, previously jailed for sexually assaulting a child, has been put behind bars again for persistently breaching the terms of the sex offenders' register.

Daniel Taylor, 25, was sentenced to 18-months in a Young Offenders' Institute in 2010, after he was convicted of one count of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.

In addition to his custodial term, Taylor, of no fixed abode, was made the subject of a sex offenders' register order for 10 years, one condition of which means he has to inform the police of any changes to his address.

During the hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, Katherine Goddard, prosecuting, said: "Since 2010 the defendant has breached the order time and time again, 14 times in total, being brought before Magistrates' Court, and on occasion, Crown Court for failing to comply with the order."

Ms Goddard told the court that the most recent breach took place in February this year, when Taylor breached the order within days of being released from Lincoln prison - for unrelated matters - and failed to notify officers when he left the bail hostel he had been placed at.

"Because of the defendant's history, and failure to comply with the order, one of the officers responsible for the community was present at Lincoln prison when he was released and reminded him to inform them of any changes to his address," said Ms Goddard.

She added that a statement provided to the police from an acquaintance of Taylor's revealed a 'lack of respect and a disregard for the order'.

Taylor pleaded guilty to breaching the terms of the order at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Mr McNeil told the court that Taylor left the bail hostel because of problems he had previously experienced there, and because of people taking illicit drugs there.

Judge Rachel Harrison sentenced Taylor to six months in prison for the breach.

"You have shown a persistent disregard for the court order that requires you to register an address each time you are released from prison," said Judge Harrison, adding: "What the statement from your acquaintance shows is you will abide by the order only as and when you see fit."