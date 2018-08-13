Doncaster paedophile missing for a year still on the run

A Doncaster paedophile wanted by the police for over a year is still on the run.

Nigel George Hadden, aged 48, was jailed for five years and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life in 1998 for indecently assaulting a girl under 10 years old.

Hadden, originally from Doncaster, is wanted by South Yorkshire Police for breaching the terms of his release from prison by failing to notify the force of his new address after he left Skellow last July.

He is required to inform the police of any change of address for the rest of his life so that he can be monitored in a bid to prevent him offending again.

Hadden's photograph was published last week in the hope of helping officers track him down.

Phones have been examined and officers have spoken to relatives and associates and worked with other police forces to try to track him down but to no avail.

South Yorkshire Police has warned that anyone knowingly assisting Hadden faces prosecution.

Hadden is about 5ft 11ins tall and of a slim build.

He used to have dreadlocks but officers believe he may have cut his hair and may now have a short moustache and a goatee beard.

He has a distinctive tattoo of dots across the knuckles of his right hand.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.