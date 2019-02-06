It might have a reputation as a party capital – but Doncaster is among the worst places in the country for a night out for young people, according to a new BBC survey.

The study ranked the best and worst places in Britain to live if you’re under 26 – and while Doncaster ranked highly in a number of areas, it will come as a surprise to many that the town scored so lowly in the nightlife stakes.

Chaotic scenes in Silver Street during the 2018 World Cup - but Doncaster is one of the worst places in Britain for a night out for young people according to a new survey. (Photo: Tom Tranter).

READ MORE: Popular Doncaster pub faces uncertain future after being ‘condemned’ as ‘unsafe’

The BBC survey gave Doncaster an average score of 4 out of 10 for how good the area was for young people – putting it behind places like Sheffield, Leeds, Lincoln and Hull locally.

READ MORE: Why we need to celebrate Doncaster’s pubs

And Doncaster only scored one out of ten for a night out – despite the study saying that the town boasts more than 300 bars, pubs and clubs and dozens of music events.

However, the town was said to be a good place for young people to live in other areas – scoring highly for its 4G coverage, mental health care and rent prices.

READ MORE: Are these the best pubs in Doncaster town centre?

But bus services, employment and sports facilities were all areas that the study says are lacking for younger residents.

The scores were:

4G coverage: 9/10

Bus services: 3/10

Going out: 1/10

Employment: 2/10

Mental health care: 10/10

Wild land (area that is natural land): 2/10

Rent: 9/10

Sports facilities: 1/10

Youth population: 3/10:

Percentage aged 16-25: 11%

Number of young people moving out of area: 595

Average score: 4/10

Melton in Leicestershire was at the bottom of a list of places to live for under 26s.

The list ranked 378 local authorities in England, Wales and Scotland from highest to lowest.

Islington in London came top of the rankings, part of Radio 1 Newsbeat's Know Your Place project.