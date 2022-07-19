Doncaster on course for hottest day ever as temperature set to top 40c

Yesterday, temperatures reached 36c – which, if verified, would be Doncaster’s hottest ever day on record.

The previous high was 35.5c in 1990 – but that record looks under serious threat today with temperatures predicted to reach 40-41c in Doncaster, while some parts of the country are expected to reach 43c.

Yorkshire is likely to be one of the hottest places on the planet today, with the Government declaring a national emergency and the Met Office issuing a red extreme heat weather warning.

It was also the warmest night on record in the UK, according to provisional figures

Temperatures failed to get below 25.9C in Emley Moor, West Yorkshire; the previous highest daily minimum record was 23.9C, recorded in Brighton in 1990

A 2022 high for the UK of 38.1C was reached in Santon Downham in Suffolk on Monday, just short of the UK record of 38.7C set in 2019

Temperatures are expected to peak this afternoon.

Here’s a full hour by hour forecast for Doncaster today

10am: 32c

11am: 34c

Noon: 36c

1pm: 38c

2pm; 39c

3pm: 40c

4pm: 39c

5pm: 39c

6pm: 39c

7pm: 37c

8pm: 33c

9pm: 30c

10pm: 27c

11pm: 25c

Midnight: 24c

1am: 23c

2am: 22c

3am: 21c

4am: 20c