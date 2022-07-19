Doncaster on course for hottest day ever as temperature set to top 40c

Yesterday, temperatures reached 36c – which, if verified, would be Doncaster’s hottest ever day on record.
The previous high was 35.5c in 1990 – but that record looks under serious threat today with temperatures predicted to reach 40-41c in Doncaster, while some parts of the country are expected to reach 43c.
Yorkshire is likely to be one of the hottest places on the planet today, with the Government declaring a national emergency and the Met Office issuing a red extreme heat weather warning.
It was also the warmest night on record in the UK, according to provisional figures
Temperatures failed to get below 25.9C in Emley Moor, West Yorkshire; the previous highest daily minimum record was 23.9C, recorded in Brighton in 1990
A 2022 high for the UK of 38.1C was reached in Santon Downham in Suffolk on Monday, just short of the UK record of 38.7C set in 2019
Numerous schools will shut early, people are being told not to travel and there will be no LNER services on the East Coast Main Line between Doncaster and London.
Temperatures are expected to peak this afternoon.
Here’s a full hour by hour forecast for Doncaster today
10am: 32c
11am: 34c
Noon: 36c
1pm: 38c
2pm; 39c
3pm: 40c
4pm: 39c
5pm: 39c
6pm: 39c
7pm: 37c
8pm: 33c
9pm: 30c
10pm: 27c
11pm: 25c
Midnight: 24c
1am: 23c
2am: 22c
3am: 21c
4am: 20c
5am: 19c