Doncaster nurse’s heartfelt thank you to colleagues

A big, special thank you for the heartwarming kindness and care shown by staff at Doncaster’s hospice to her sister, was made to them by a fellow professional.

Staff nurse Jeanette Feast and her family gave gifts to the hard-working team at St John’s Hospice to show their appreciation and to say a personal thank you to them all.

Jeanette is herself a team member at the Hospice in Doncaster, but when her late sister, Margaret Oliver, stayed there in 2017 it gave her real insight in to the value of the work carried out at the facility.

Sadly, Jeanette lost her sister there when she died in July that year .

As a worker at the hospice, Jeanette previously only had experience from the viewpoint of a staff nurse, of looking after patients and families.

But following the care of her sister, she said: “I was left speechless when experiencing the hospice from a different perspective.

“I was overwhelmed with the care and compassion given to myself and my family.

“My sister’s husband, Paul, her daughter and son, Zoe and Scott, and I wanted to show our appreciation to the staff that cared for my sister.

“Therefore, myself and my friends Sue Hill and Sue Wilson, brought all the team gifts as a thank you for their support.”

Lindsey Richards, St John’s Hospice Fundraiser, said: “I would like to thank Jeanette and her family for the very kind gesture of appreciation to all of her colleagues.”

The hospice is run by Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, and has a devoted team of doctors, nurses and allied health professionals who work closely together to provide symptom management, advice, support and care . There is an ‘open visiting’ policy for relatives.

Pictured here, from left to right, are friends Sue Hill and Sue Wilson, staff nurse Jeanette Feast, nursing assistant Ellie Watson, staff nurse Georgina Reeves-Kemp, nursing assistant Kimberley Rowe, and ward clerk Claire Lister .