Doncaster nudist masseur facing eviction is "kinky" OnlyFans porn star

A Doncaster nudist masseur who gives £100 naked full body massages and faces eviction from his salon after being accused of running a “brothel” is a “kinky” porn star who shares explicit videos on OnlyFans, it has emerged.

Dedicated naturist Andy Charles has said he will have to quit his premises in Bawtry after complaints about his online content, which he says led to his landlord calling him up with accusations that the premises were being used for sex.

It has now emerged that along with his partner, named as Keira, that he regularly makes “home made porn” videos and uploads them to the subscription only website where people can pay to watch explicit clips from amateur performers.

A post on OnlyFans under the account “AmatoriosUK” reads: “I’m Andy and with my partner Keira, we are a mature couple of kinky adult content creators.

A nudsit masseur who trades under the name Andy At Amatorios, has been unveiled as a "kinky" home made porn star on OnlyFans. (Photo: Instagram).

"This site contains graphic photos and home made porn videos and it is not a massage demonstration.

"Daily postings, Special requests welcomed, solo play and couple play.

"Also almost anything goes, so if you have a preference for a particular thing you would like to see, please ask.

"If you are easily offended by nudity then our site is not for you.”

His massage business, Andy at Amatorios, offers fully naked massage including “the Amatorios Special” for £100, which is described as “a full body, naturist, body to body, massage for men, women, transgender or couples, who are looking to experience the ultimate sensual massage with a male therapist.”

It adds: “The massage starts with a hot water body wash, whilst laying on a heated and extra-comfortable massage table.

“This is followed by an 80 minute, nude Lomi Lomi sensual massage from Andy, with full body to body contact throughout.

“To end, you will receive a body moisturiser treatment with "Sol De Janeiro" body cream.”

In a video shared on Instagram, he said he has been told to leave his premises in South Parade, Bawtry by next month.

He said in the clip: “Ten minutes ago, waiting for my client to arrive, it may be my final client here in the massage studio in Bawtry.

"Why? Well, I’m being evicted because someone didn’t like my online content.

"They contacted my landlord and my landlord has evicted me, thinking that I’m running some kind of brothel, his words, not mine, which is obviously not the case.

"I provide a service for my clients, which my clients like and they come for a back massage of a full body massage.

"However, I understand his situation and didn’t argue and so am leaving at the start of July.

"So I’m looking for new premises, somewhere new in the South Yorkshire area I can operate from. If you know of anything, drop me a line and help me out.”

Andy’s website says he offers “massage and body wellness” throughout South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire and North Lincolnshire, adding: “Aches and pains, body conditioning or just seeking to relax and unwind, then we have the right massage for you.

“Males, females or transgender welcome.”

Prices start at £30 for half an hour, rising to £45 for 60 minutes, £60 for 80 minutes and concluding with the Amatorios Special at £100.