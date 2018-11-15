Doncaster nudist festival confirms it will return for tenth year

A popular nudist festival which attracts naturists from across Britain will be held in Doncaster again next summer.

Nudestock 10 will be held in Wroot next May – when once again, men and women of all ages will be stripping naked to enjoy a wide variety of fun games and activities.

Nudestock 10 will take place next year

The event will take place at Candy Farm Campsite between May 24 and 31.

A spokesman said: “The region is proud to announce that our flagship event of the year, Nudestock, is back for a tenth year!

“At present we've the dates booked and more information will be added as we go forward.

“It's a week long camping and caravanning fun-packed festival, although day passes are available for those who prefer a local hotel to bed down for the night.”

Previous Nudestock festivals have included barbecues in the buff, naked darts and nude yoga.

The festival is the brainchild of long time naturists Colin and Carol Wood and their daughter Angie Cox.

The family hit on the idea of opening their own campsite for like-minded men, women and children in 2005.

Tickets will be available via www.bnevents.co.uk/nudestock

* Further details about the festival are available at www.candyfarmcampsite.co.uk.