Doncaster named as one of UK's most dangerous crash hotspots for drivers

Doncaster has been named as an accident blackspot.

The figures that reveal thousands of Brits crash their cars every year, with Doncaster near the top of the table when it comes to collisions.

Despite having some of the safest roads in Europe, around 70 Brits are injured while driving every day.

Although accidents have fallen 92 per cent in the past six years, motorcycle outfitters Motolegends have combined information such as weather conditions, age groups and timings to create a database.

Kent has the highest number of accidents by local authority, with over 49,216 reported accidents since 2009 involving 92,310 vehicles.

With its population of just over 2,000, the Isle of Scilly has the lowest accident record with only 18 accidents recorded over the past 12 years but Scotland takes the crown for the safest of the regions.

With 3,705 crashes with an estimated population of 9,721, the City of London is the most dangerous region to drive in - one accident to every three people.

Doncaster follows with one accident in every 12 people and Westminster had one accident for every 14 people.

There are 26.5 million working people aged 16 to 74 in England and Wales. Of these, 16.7 million people either drive themselves to work (15.3 million) or catch a lift (1.4 million).

As a result, it makes sense that accidents would occur during this time – 12 per cent of all accidents are part of a journey to and from work.