A woman who died following an incident at a Doncaster area caravan park has this afternoon been named by police.

On Friday afternoon, Tracey McFarquhar, aged 52, was hit by a vehicle at the entrance of Whitegates Caravan Park on Station Road in Dunscroft at around 1.50pm.

Tracey McFarquhar.

She was pronounced dead at the scene with a post-mortem examination concluding she died from ‘multiple injuries’.

Miss McFarquhar’s family have today released this picture of her and have asked that their privacy be respected at this incredibly difficult time.

Costica Mihai, aged 19, of St Catherine’s Avenue, Balby, will appear before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Monday March 25), charged with murder.

Police say they remain keen to hear from anyone with information, particularly anyone who saw a red Citroen Berlingo in the Dunscroft and Wadworth area after the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 500 of 22 March 2019.