Doncaster mums set up postnatal depression support group

A trio of Doncaster mums have joined forces to launch the first peer support group for parents suffering with pre and postnatal depression.

Doncaster PANDAS (Pre-and-Postnatal Depression Advice and Support) will hold free sessions 1pm to 3pm every second Tuesday at Rossington Family Hub from April 10.

The group has been set up by Helen Kerr-Higginson, Louise McArthur and Claire Baigent, who have all experienced first-hand how perinatal mental health issues can have a huge impact on families.

Group Leader, Helen Kerr-Higginson, said: “We understand how isolating it can be to feel depressed when it seems as though having a baby is supposed to be the happiest time of your life.

“It could be that you had a traumatic birth experience, have suffered a miscarriage, or simply feel overwhelmed by the responsibility of motherhood. There are many different reasons why you might need some support but unfortunately there are limited resources available locally for people in this situation and we wanted to provide a space where parents can spend time with people who share and understand your experiences.

“You don’t need a formal diagnosis to attend, but if you are struggling and want to come along with your baby for a chat and a cup of tea, we would love to see you there.”

Between 15-20 per cent of women will experience a mental health illness during or after pregnancy and one in 10 dads suffer from post-natal depression too. For further information on the work of the PANDAS Foundation visit www.pandasfoundation.org.uk.

Doncaster PANDAs can be reached via email on doncasterpandas@gmail.com or on their Facebook Page ‘Doncaster Pandas’.