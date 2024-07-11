Doncaster mum's anger after son's killer shares Snapchat video from jail cell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster mum has said she is “angry and upset” after her son’s killer shared videos from his jail cell on Snapchat.

Killer Amrit Jhagra, who fatally stabbed Ryan Theobald, 20, and his friend Janis Kozlovskis, 17, in Doncaster city centre in January 2022, shared clips from inside the unnamed jail, showing off a games console and speaker system as well as photos of friends covering the walls of his cell.

Jhagra is serving a life sentence for the murders and HM Prison Service said it was now investigating the footage.

Ryan's mum, Lisa Theobald, was sent the video and said: "I had every emotion going through me, anger mainly. I don't understand it at all, how a prisoner can live like that?"

The BBC reported that the video opens with an early morning view of the prison's exercise yard, followed by a tour of the room.

A flatscreen TV is visible, with an Xbox and speakers on the desk.

A final image shows a person, wearing Under Armour-branded clothing, lying on the bed, looking at a blue cell door, with the words "Life of AJ" on the screen.

Other items of clothing are hanging from the walls. A rap track is used as a soundtrack to the clip.

"Everything about it [upset me]," Ms Theobald said.

"For one, how is he sharing it on social media? Two, how is he allowed all this stuff? I know they're allowed to wear normal clothing, but they've got sprays, an Xbox, he's obviously got a phone, speakers in his room.

"Everything that a normal bedroom would have."

Jhagra stabbed Ryan and Janis following an altercation outside a bar on Silver Street.

He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 24 years following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The sentence was increased to 26 years after the Court of Appeal found it was "unduly lenient".

Ms Theobald said seeing Jhagra's video had taken her back to the day Ryan was killed.

"It felt like it was happening all over again.”

"It just seems you're back there that day, that morning, when the police were knocking on my door telling you what happened."

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson added: "Mobile phones are not tolerated in prison and those found with them face extra time behind bars."