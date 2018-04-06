Doncaster mum loses nine-year-old son in Spanish seaside tragedy

A Doncaster mum living in Spain has been left heartbroken after her nine-year-old son suffered a cardiac arrest while playing football on a beach.

Nicola Fawcett's son, Kai, was playing football on Cala Bosque beach, near Torrevieja on the Costa Blanca, when he fell ill after colliding with another youngster on the sand.

Horrified onlookers battled to revive him while they waited for paramedics to arrive and the youngster was airlifted to hospital but could not be saved.

The freak accident happened on Tuesday afternoon and yesterday scores of family friends, well wishers and members of the community where Kai lived gathered at the spot where tragedy struck.

Floral tributes were left at the scene.

Kai’s mum Nicola, originally from the Scawsby area of Doncaster, was too upset to attend the gathering.

She has worked as a waitress at Alejandro’s car-restaurant in the resort of La Zenia, close to where her son collapsed. since 2015.

She has an older daughter, Mia.