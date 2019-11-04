Doncaster MP Rosie Winterton misses out in her bid to become House of Commons Speaker

The Doncaster Central MP was among seven candidates vying for the job – but has stood down from the contest after receiving the lowest number of votes in the second round of voting by MPs.

Voting will continue until one candidate obtains more than half of the votes.

Doncaster Central MP Rosie Winterton

Labour’s Sir Lindsay Hoyle is favourite to land the job.

In the second round, Dame Rosie received just 30 votes. In the first round, she collected 46 votes.

Mr Bercow stood down last week after an eventful and frequently controversial decade in the Speaker's chair. His resignation as MP for Buckingham was officially confirmed on Monday.