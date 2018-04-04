Doncaster MP Ed Miliband spotted letting hair down at trendy New York hot dog joint

Doncaster MP and former Labour leader Ed Miliband has been spotted letting his hair down - at a trendy hot dog joint in New York.

Ed, 48, who is MP for Doncaster North, was with sons Samuel and Daniel at Crif Dogs in the East Village but his wife, barrister Justine Thornton, 47, was nowhere to be seen.

Ed was spotted in the restaurant by a Brit living in New York. (Photo: SWNS).

Photos taken by a Brit living in the Big Apple show the politician lingering awkwardly by the door while the kids pounded arcade machines at around 7pm on Tuesday.

The cozy, casual joint - which plays loud hip hop music through a sound system - is famous for its hot dogs.

It also features a phone booth in the corner which leads to an upscale secret cocktail bar - though it’s not clear whether Ed made the trip.

The woman who took the photos, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “Ed looked awkward and kept turning around but no one else seemed to

He was spotted near the arcade machines at Crif Dogs while his children played. (Photo: SWNS).

realise who he was.

“I didn’t see him order a hot dog and it looked as though he was on his way out but the children wanted to keep playing the arcade games.

“Crif Dogs is quite a trendy place and the crowd is young, so it was a bit of a shock seeing Ed loitering in the corner.

“He seemed to be in his own little world.

“It was definitely him. He spoke when someone asked if he had left his umbrella behind - which he hadn’t - and he has a very recognisable

voice.

“My friend and I took a few quick photos but he left after a few minutes.”