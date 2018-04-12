Doncaster MP Ed Miliband set to sing karaoke at fundraising night

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband is set to sing next week - at a fundraising karaoke night.

The former Labour leader is among a host of politicians who will take to the microphone at the event in London.

The evening, billed as 'the greatest Labour fundraising event ever' will see Mr Miliband leading a karaoke sing-a-long on April 18 and he will be joined by fellow MPs Heidi Alexander, Vicky Foxcroft, Ellie Reeves and Rosina Allin Khan.

The event in London is to support Lewisham Labour candidates at the forthcoming May council elections.

A spokesman said: "Lewisham Labour are delighted to invite you to attend a once-in-a-lifetime event we're sure you won't want to miss out on - a karaoke and disco night hosted by the one and only Twitter personality, podcast star and former Leader of the Labour Party - Ed Miliband MP"

It isn't the first time Mr Miliband has attempted singing.

When he filled in for Jeremy Vine hosting the lunchtime show on Radio 2 last summer he tried his hand at a 'death metal scream' with Barney Greenway, the lead singer of Napalm Death.

There's no word on what he might sing, but when he appeared on Desert Island Discs, karaoke classic Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond, was among his choices. It was also revealed this week how he has struck up a friendship with Budapest singer George Ezra.

Ed Miliband's Desert Island Discs

1. South African national anthem (Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika)

2. Hubert Parry – Jerusalem

3. Paul Robeson – Ballad of Joe Hill

4. A-ha – Take On Me

5. Neil Diamond – Sweet Caroline

6. Robbie Williams – Angels

7. Josh Ritter – Change of Time

8. Edith Piaf – Je Ne Regrette Rien