Doncaster MP Rosie Winterton has assisted police in executing a warrant on a Hyde Park cannabis farm.

The raid took place today (Monday, August 6) on South Street where officers found 84 cannabis plants growing in a cellar and 91 plants drying out.

A 26-year-old Albanian male was arrested for drug offences and remanded to court.