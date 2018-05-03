Doncaster mourns the death of Jeannette Fish, charity stalward who raised £10m for health charities

The woman behind a charity which has raised nearly £10 million for cancer charities in Doncaster, Jeannette Fish, has died.

Mrs Fish set up the Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust in the early 1970s, and the organisation went on to raise the cash to build the borough's St John's Hospice, and to buy many items of cancer equipment for the Doncaster Royal Infirmary, including a a scanner.

She had been ill but had been active and was still involved in the charity

Mrs Fish herself was awarded the MBE and the Freedom of Doncaster for her charity work, but last year said it is not about her work - she felt it is about all the volunteers, and the public of Doncaster who have donated to the charity.

The charity was registered in June 1972, after it emerged Doncaster Royal Infirmary was struggling to afford a bronchoscope – a piece of kit used to allow doctors to look inside people’s lungs.

Scots born Mrs Fish moved to Donaster with her husband, after World Two. She worked professional as a nurse, and went on to set up the charity. She also sat on a number of health boards

Speaking in 2012, the 40th anniversary of the formation of the trust, she said: “Everything we have done, we have done in partnership with the health authority. They have agreed to pay for the running costs, and to eventually replace the items.

“They have done that with everything. but it has been the people of Doncaster who have raised the money. People have been so helpful.

“But I think we must be proudest of the opening of the St John’s Hospice in 1992. I think we were ahead of the game there, although Doncaster would probably have got a hospice eventually. We had starting talking to the health authority about that back in 1984.

“I am full of praise for the people of Doncaster who helped raise the money over the years.”