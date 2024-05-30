Doncaster motorway service station sealed off amid reports of serious incident

By Darren Burke
Published 30th May 2024, 11:13 BST
A Doncaster motorway service station has been sealed off this morning amid reports of a serious emergency incident.

Police and fire crews are currently reported at the Doncaster North service station on the M18.

One eyewitness reported the entrance to the service station being closed off by fire crews with cordons in place.

The services are where the M18 intersects with the M180 motorway.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for further details.

