Doncaster motorway service station sealed off amid reports of serious incident

A Doncaster motorway service station has been sealed off this morning amid reports of a serious emergency incident.

Police and fire crews are currently reported at the Doncaster North service station on the M18.

One eyewitness reported the entrance to the service station being closed off by fire crews with cordons in place.

