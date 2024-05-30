Doncaster motorway service station evacuated as fire crews tackle chemical leak
Fire crews are at the scene at Doncaster North services, with police also understood to be in attendance.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We currently have several fire crews at an incident at Doncaster North Services on the M18.
“A lorry is leaking a chemical substance.
"A 50 metre cordon is in place around the vehicle.
“The service station area has been evacuated.
“Due to the traffic, firecrews are asking people to avoid the service station while the incident is being dealt with.”
The service station is at the M18’s junction with the M180 motorway.
It is not clear at this stage what chemical is leaking from the vehicle.
Eyewitnesses have reported fire engines blocking entrances to the service station, run by motorway services giant Moto.
