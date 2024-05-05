Doncaster motorway closed in both directions as air ambulance lands at scene
A Doncaster motorway has been closed in both directions this morning with the air ambulance landing at the scene of a serious emergency incident.
The A1(M) was shut between J35 and J36 due to a serious incident National Highways Yorkshire said.
Police and paramedics were also in attendance.
The road was later reopened and a spokesman said: “There is approx. 2.5 miles of congestion on approach both ways, please allow extra time for delays to clear.”
We have asked for more information.
