Doncaster motorway closed in both directions as air ambulance lands at scene

The A1(M) was shut between J35 and J36 due to a serious incident National Highways Yorkshire said.

Police and paramedics were also in attendance.

The road was later reopened and a spokesman said: “There is approx. 2.5 miles of congestion on approach both ways, please allow extra time for delays to clear.”

